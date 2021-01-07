Political leaders unite in calls to end health crisis

Political leaders who gathered Thursday for the requiem mass of the late Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi reacted to the unrest among health workers with calls for a united front to address challenges bedevilling the sector.

Deputy President William Ruto, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana expressed their concerns over the current health crisis in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

They went ahead to challenge fellow politicians to shelve their political differences and resolve the crisis before it deteriorates further.

The disgruntled health workers have resorted to industrial action to have their grievances addressed. On Wednesday Mombasa county government sacked 86 doctors for their refusal to resume work amid an ongoing strike since December.

The situation has been complicated by governors who have backtracked on a return-to-work formula that was signed on January 1.

Ruto acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic had brought dreadful health and economic effects that had pushed the country into a tight corner.

“ It is true we are in a difficult position as a country. We have serious challenges… we have a serious health challenge that has put pressure on our health human capital and infrastructure. This is not the time to point fingers but stand together as a nation so that we can confront the situation together now that we are in this space of handshake where all of us are talking and working together” he said

The DP told politicians to stop blame games and focus on how they can address the situation collectively to avert a health crisis.

“ I think it is correct to say let us be friends and partners when the times are good and but even when they are not soo good. It is fair we manage this situation together without saying it is you guys. Let us pull together and confront this situation from a united approach” he added.

Kalonzo and Wetangula expressed similar sentiments as they called for national unity.

Wetangula called on the leaders as captains of the leadership of this country to address the crisis in the health, the chaos in the transport sector and the pain maize and cane farmers are going through before the next poll.

“When we run helter-skelter and display the tower of babel scenario to the people of Kenya, then we lose the plot and script…..We have no alternative country, when you go wrong we will tell you. When the country hurts, it hurts everybody. Let us come together and fix our problems” said Wetangula.

The leaders at the same time called for unity with Kalonzo vowing to stick by Wetangula, Mudavadi and ODM leader Raila Odinga as they did when they formed the NASA coalition.

Politicians drawn from the Luhya community pledged to work together to achieve the elusive unity ahead of 2022.

However, Ruto dismissed the talk about the unity of communities.

“The most imperative unity is the unity of the nation. The challenges that we face as a nation do not wear ethnic regalia but are national challenges that require national thinking, approach and team” he stated.

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa called for visionary leadership even as he read President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message.

Others who attended the service include CS Mutahi Kagwe, UNCTAD boss Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, Muhoho Kenyatta, David Murathe among other prominent personalities.

The funeral service was held at Friends church International Ngong road. The speakers eulogised Mama Hannah as a mother who gave a motherly love to all.

Busia Senator Amos Wako who is also the former Attorney General described Mama Hannah played a big role in the success of the Mudavadi family

Mama Hannah who will be laid to rest this Saturday in Vihiga is the mother to ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi. She died on 28th December 2020 while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital aged 92.