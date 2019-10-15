Political parties agents banned from campaigning in Malindi

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has banned political parties’ agents from campaigning in Malindi Constituency ahead of the Ganda Ward by-elections.

A stakeholders’ meeting resolved that security will be enhanced to ensure law and order during the exercise.

The meeting attended by IEBC officials, the four candidates who will vie for the seat this Thursday and security agents resolved that no electoral malpractice will be condoned.

The move follows complaints that political parties’ agents intended to pitch tent in the ward to influence the poll outcome.

Already official campaigns ended on Monday at 6 PM and all candidates and their supporters are not supposed to conduct any campaigns.

The meeting was chaired by IEBC Commissioner Buya Maro , County commissioner Magu Mutindika and their delegations of officers together with the candidates.

Reuben Katana of ODM, Abdulrahman Omar, an Independent Candidate, Joseph Kiponda of Jubilee party and David Mitsanze of Kadu Asili will face off for the seat that fell vacant after the court nullified the election of Abdulrahman Omar who was elected on an ODM ticket in the 2017 general elections.

After the meeting, the IEBC commissioner announced that preparations for the Ganda ward By-elections set for Thursday this week are ready and they expect a peaceful process.

The ward it was revealed shall be divided into three sections that will be manned by security officers to prevent any form of violence.

”IEBC and security officials are fully prepared to provide support for Ganda people in Malindi, there have been issues raised by the candidates which shall be addressed,” he said.

Among the key issues raised are allegations of the presence of VIPs particularly from the ODM party, Men in Black from Nairobi and some youths from Mombasa.

The commissioner said all candidates shall be supposed to provide two chief agents by today for all polling stations and that times of voting will be from 6 am to 6 pm.

”We will enhance security surveillance particularly in the hot spots areas, to ensure the law is followed, no VIPS will move around candidates will use only people allowed by law,” he said.

He called on the people of Ganda to turn out in large numbers to vote for their preferred candidates.

On his part, Mutindika assured voters that there will be a heavy presence of security personnel all over the ward to ensure the exercise goes on smoothly.

“Security personnel will be all over We will not allow anybody to threaten people,” he said.

Any VIPs who will be found roaming in polling stations action shall be taken against the candidates they are allied to.

By Monday evening candidates were doing their final rallies in different areas to wait for the final day of voting.

The Ganda ward By-election has been seen largely as a battle between the ODM party leadership and the embattled Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who is supporting independent candidates.