Political parties amendment bill: MPs storm out of meeting

The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee sitting turned into a confrontational session between MPs allied to the United Democratic Alliance and those allied to the Azimio la Umoja movement.

At least nine members allied to UDA who had amendment proposals to the political parties bill stormed out of the meeting saying they had no faith in the committee that had been tasked to harmonise the amendments.

The committee however proceeded to consider amendments of the members present and resolved to recommend rejection of proposals of members who walked out.

At least eight MPs allied to UDA contested the presence of the Registrar of Political Parties and Office of Political Parties Disputes Tribunal and refused to proceed with consideration of their amendments.

Committee Chairperson Muturi Kigano defended the decision to invite the two stakeholders saying it was informed by the speaker’s communication but directed they will not contribute.

The MPs stormed out saying they will prosecute their amendments on the floor on Wednesday.

The meeting proceeded after two hours of confrontation and considered amendments of MPs who remained.

The committee prevailed on lugari MP Ayub Savula to change his amendment that sought to reduce the period for parties to form coalition parties from 6 months to four months to general election.

Further the committee also prevailed on Ugenya Mp David Ochieng to drop his proposal that sought to have membership of coalition parties include independent persons.

The committee resolved to recommend rejection of amendments by MPs who stormed out of the meeting in a report to be considered by the house Wednesday.