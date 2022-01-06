Political Parties Bill: Senate set to hold special sitting Tuesday

The Senate is set to hold a special sitting on Tuesday next week for the first reading of the Political Parties Amendment Bill passed in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said he has already received a request from the House leadership to hold a special sitting, adding that he will be gazetting it after a House Business Committee meeting Friday.

Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio said the bill will have to be committed to the Senate’s Justice, Legal and Human Rights Affairs committee led by Nyamira Senator Okongo Omugeni for processing.

Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Jnr who is a member of the JLAC committee said they will have to follow all the processes including receiving views from the public before writing a report and committing it to the House.

He said the bill is a special bill and will be voted on by the 47 delegations in the Senate.

The bill was passed on Wednesday after an acrimonious sitting in the National Assembly.