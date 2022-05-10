Political parties given more time to comply with two-thirds gender rule

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has extended the deadline for political parties to comply with the two-thirds gender rule to Thursday May 12 at 5pm.

In a statement, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati says some political parties are yet to resubmit their nomination lists due to time constraint.

“On the 5th May 2022, the commission noted that a cross section of political parties submitted lists of nominated persons that were not in compliance with two thirds gender rule. They were afforded an opportunity to revise their lists with a deadline of Monday 9th May 2022,” reads the statement.

“Today, the Commission has reviewed the list of Political Parties that have resubmitted their respective nomination lists and found that there is a notable improvement in compliance. However, there are some Political Parties that are yet to resubmit their nomination lists due to time constraints,” added the statement.

The commission noted that the extension of the deadline is in keeping with the provisions of Article 83 (3) of the Constitution which stipulates that the conduct of elections should be facilitative.

Chebukati advised Political Parties that there shall be no further extension beyond the May 12th date.