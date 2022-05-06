Political parties have until Monday to comply with gender rule

Political parties have until Monday, May 9 to comply with the two-thirds gender rule.

The electoral commission is warning that it will reject lists of nominated aspirants from political parties that do not meet the requirement.

In a statement, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that as of April 28th, only 81 political parties had complied.

The constitution stipulates that no one gender should occupy more than two-thirds of appointive and elective positions in the government.

For the 290 single-member constituencies, not more than 193 aspirants can be from one gender.

For the 47 Senate positions, not more than 31 can be from one gender.

“The Commission received lists of nominated candidates (or the position of members of the National Assembly and Senate from 81 political parties respectively on 28 April 2022. Upon review of the lists of nominated candidates the Commission observed that 48 political parties submitted lists of nominated candidates for Members of Senate and 38 political parties that submitted lists of nominated candidates for Members of National Assembly were compliant and met the two-thirds gender principle” he said in a statement.

Chebukati announced that non-compliant political parties will not participate in the August General Election for the said elective positions.

“Therefore, the Commission calls on political parties that have not complied with the said court order on two-thirds gender principle to submit revised lists not later than Monday 9th May 2022 at 11.59 pm”.

Meanwhile, the verification of Register of Voters exercise entered the second day Friday and will go on for the next 28 days.

Kenyans can check their details via SMS by sending their ID/Passport number to 70000 or visit the Commission website portal https://verify.iebc.or.ke.

“In the event, your details are incorrectly captured, visit your registration centre” the commission advised.