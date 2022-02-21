Political parties rush to beat IEBC deadlines

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has extended the ongoing membership registration drive which was set to lapse Today Monday 21st February.

The National Elections Board (NEB) of the party said the exercise will now go on until next week Monday 28th.

The party which is racing against time to meet the timelines set by the electoral body IEBC and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) said it had pushed the dates to allow as many people who have expressed interest to enlist.

The party kicked off the free registration exercise on June 30, 2021, last year as part of measures to boost its membership.

Political parties have until April 22 to hold their primaries and National Delegates Conferences (NDCs).

They are further required to determine their sanctioned methods of conducting party primaries and prepare accordingly.

The NEB chairperson Catherine Muyeka Mumma said the party had taken into consideration the anxiety expressed by several interested persons, about being locked out of participation in the party nominations, and the leeway allowed by ORPP, for Parties to streamline their member lists prior to their submission to the Registrar.

”The NEB wishes to notify all party members and the general public that after Monday, 28th February 2022, the Party will apply to the ORPP for the certified copy of the ODM membership register that shall form the Party Voters Register for purposes of the 2022 Party primaries exercise,” Muyeka said in a statement.

The amendments to the Political Parties Act, 2011 require that a person must be a member of a political party by March 26 to contest in the general election lest they wish to vie as independent candidates.

Submission of names of candidates for primaries has been slated for April 9, according to a gazette notice by IEBC while nominations will be held between 16 and 22 of the same month.

This is the deadline for submission of party membership lists to @ORPPKenya for certification before submission to IEBC by 9th April 2022. — ORPPKenya (@ORPPKenya) January 31, 2022

Parties are also under pressure to hold their NDCs in line with respective party constitutions and views of gazetted election timelines.

Kenyans can check their party membership status through a new USSD code unveiled by the ORRP last week.

Following an uproar by members of the public who have been registered by parties without consent, the USSD Code *509# now allows for resignation as a member and joining any other political party of choice.

“The Amendment Act says 14 days before the registrar is submitted to IEBC it should be submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties for certification and then the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)…this translates to March 26, 2022,” Nderitu said in a recent interview with a local TV station.

Of the over 80 fully registered parties, only a few have complied among them DP, Narc, Muungano, ANC, UDA, KANU, FordK, and Wiper.

Jubilee Party and ODM have issued notices for their NDCs, which will take place simultaneously on February 25 and 26.

“ODM party will hold its National Governing Council (NGC) and the National Delegates Convention (NDC) on Friday 25th February 2022 and Saturday 26th February 2022 at the Bomas of Kenya and the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium respectively,” said the party in a notice.

The Jubilee convention will be held at the KICC in Nairobi.