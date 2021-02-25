Political parties to sensitize Kenyans on opportunities in BBI Bill

Political party leaders have pledged to undertake civic education to sensitize Kenyans on opportunities available in the Building Bridges Initiative report.

In a joint statement, the leaders also called on Kenyans to put aside partisan divides and come together to build a better Kenya and for generations yet to be born.

“To ensure the voice of every Kenyan is heard and to enable every one of us to exercise their civic duty, we will undertake civic education to sensitize the entire Kenyan nation on the opportunities that lie for our homeland and nation as part of this initiative,” part of the statement read.

The leaders who met at State House in Nairobi on Thursday revealed plans to hold a joint consultative meeting between Members of Parliament and County leadership on the 9th March 2021.

While thanking the County Assemblies for their support, the party leaders said that their bold action set the foundation upon which Kenya shall advance inter-generational equity, realize gender parity, guarantee equal opportunities for all, and give each Kenyan a bigger slice of our shared prosperity.

“As our County Representatives have shown, now is the moment for all Kenyans to put aside partisan divides and come together to build a better Kenya; for ourselves, our children, and for generations of Kenyans yet to be born.”