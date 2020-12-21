Political sector stakeholders want tough action against members flouting covid-19 protocols

The continued political activity and general non-compliance with the covid-19 procedures by politicians will erode Kenyans’ trust in the ongoing fight to combat Covid-19.

The Center for Multiparty Democracy and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties are raising this concern amid what they have termed as a blatant disregard of the measures put in place to combat the spread of the deadly virus by persons holding privileged positions.

CMD-Kenya Chairperson Abshiro Halake noted that actions and utterances attributed to a section of political players are counter-productive to the war against covid-19, insisting that action must be taken against the culprits.

“You cannot rubbish the issues about covid-19 for political expediency so that you can have rallies and be around people. This is not a time for that.” Halake warned

She charged that time has come for politicians to act responsibly. And she is adamant that for the situation to change there must be consequence to those endangering the lives of innocent Kenyans.

“If our mandate is that we throw them out of our membership then we will take that. If IEBC should throw them out from vying for positions, then it must do that.” She charged

The political parties-based membership organization is concerned that ongoing political rallies will leave many Kenyans exposed to the contagion.

Speaking during the unveiling of protocols to guide political parties and their members’ activities during this period of pandemic, Halake maintained that no party or politician will be allowed to downplay the severity of the virus in a manner likely to result in people relaxing.

“We are politicians we are not doctors, we must respect our experts, we must respect science. And make sure we follow the protocols as laid down by the government.” She said

Senator Halake disclosed the decision to have the guideless was informed by the realization that politicians interact a lot with the people owing to the fact that they are their representatives. And it is expected that this will hit crescendo particularly now that the country is staring at a possible referendum.

“The object of this protocol is to curb the spread. These rallies can be super spreaders, not just here but around the world. If we were to do audit of every rally we will be surprised.” She said.

She said politicians must protect the people that put them in positions they currently occupy. The CMD Kenya chair undertook to ensure that any leader deviating from the protocols will be held accountable.

She said the organization will seek guidance from the registrar of political parties to see how best to sanction members non-compliant politicians.

The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu supported Halake’s views maintaining that politicians and political parties cannot be disregarding health protocols when people in other sectors are observing them.

“As a sector we have really been affected by covid-19. We are in a place where we have lost very many senior politicians. Every House, the Senate and National Assembly or even the county assemblies have been affected in one way or another. We have lost some of our very good leaders.” She acknowledged

Nderitu noted that the unveiled protocols will shape the manner in which political rallies will be held. She said political parties were involved in their development and thus the question of ownership cannot arise.

“We should play by the rules provided by ourselves (politicians). We cannot breach the same rules we have brought unto ourselves.” She said