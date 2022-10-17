Politician Gladys Chania, key suspect in husband’s murder to appear in court

Kiambu politician Gladys Chania, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of her husband George Mwangi is set to appear in court today Monday.

Chania a prominent counselling psychologist who has been featured on local TV shows severally is among three more suspects who police are holding to help them with investigations to ascertain Mwangi’s murder that sleuths describe as the worst in the recent past.

She was arrested last Friday after the body of her husband who worked as a contractor in Rwanda, was found in Kieni Forest last Wednesday a few hours before he was supposed to fly to Kigali.

The body was wrapped in a polythene bag and buried beneath a pile of cartons, with detectives who have been camping at the palatial home of the couple having pieced together evidence that puts the politician at the centre of the murder as a mastermind.

Gladys is believed to have masterminded the murder of her husband following her discovery that the father of their three children was having an affair with another woman.

Also with the police are weapons that the killers are reported to have used alongside a vehicle that police believe was used to ferry the deceased to the forest.

According to Kiambu County police commander Muchangi Kioi, Mwangi was killed at his matrimonial home in Mang’u village before his body was ferried over 18 kilometers for dumping.

Speaking after conducting a five-hour operation at Mwangi’s home where Chania was also present, Kioi revealed that another man, a casual labourer who has been living at home is also missing.

The sleuths have been busy over the weekend conducting thorough enquiries into five more scenes that are of interest to them including where the body was dumped.

Mwangi who went missing on Sunday, October 9 was identified by Chania herself upon arrival at the morgue days after she reported him as a missing person.

Chania had reported the disappearance of her husband twice at Mwea and Gachege police posts in Gatundu North on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Further details indicate that the engineer was set to fly back to Rwanda next week after jetting into the country this month.

Love triangle

Police say his murder may be linked to an alleged romantic relationship he had with a school secretary identified as Lucy Muthoni and a tenant in one of the couple's rentals form where their love was brewed. Some of the family members intimated to detectives that the deceased had introduced Lucy to his family as his second wife and she was well known to the extended family. The deceased had three children with Chania who unsuccessfully vied for the Kiambu Woman Representative seat in August and with whom they had been married for over 20 years. However, according to multiple sources, their union seemed to have been undergoing turbulent times since the woman would mostly spend her time at their Thika. On the fateful day of the murder, Lucy who has recorded a statement had accompanied the deceased to a family function in Kimunyu where the main suspect was also in attendance. According to some eyewitnesses, Lucy, also a tenant was on the driver's wheel of the deceased's double cabin truck registration number KBY 849M. After the function, they headed back to Mang'u. Upon arrival, she parked the vehicle and left for her house while the deceased proceeded to his residence. The detectives added that Chania had arrived earlier and was in the house when the two arrived. That was the last time the deceased was seen alive until the discovery of his decomposing remains in Kieni forest, by suspicious casual labourers in Kiamunyeki tea farms. Lucy told detectives that they had agreed to go out on a date the following day but when he failed to call her at the agreed-upon time. she called two of his friends to call him on her behalf and inform him its about time but the friends were informed by the main suspect that the deceased had gone for a walk and left his phone behind. Lucy had refrained from calling the deceased when his wife was around, after she allegedly gave her a thorough dress down on one occasion.

