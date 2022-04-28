Politicians asked to refrain from hate speech

A section of Narok traders and religious leaders want leaders to refrain from abusive language during this electioneering season to avoid causing tension in the country.

The leaders said it was the responsibility of every politician to ensure whatever messages they were preaching to their followers in their campaign rallies did not breach the cohesion and integration in the county.

Led by a renowned trader Hussein Ahmed, they lamented that their businesses would be severely affected in case of tension in the county hence calling on politicians to preach peace.

His sentiments come at a time when Emurrua Dikirr Member of Parliament (MP) Johanna Ng’eno has been on the spot for uttering unprintable words against Governor Samuel Tunai while in his campaign rallies.

Ahmed called for the speedy investigation of the utterances to ensure they do not bring chaos or divisions in the county.

“National Cohesion and Integration Commission and the Director of public prosecution should investigate the MP’s utterances as they can fuel violence in the county,” he said.

While supporting Governor Tunai’s senatorial bid, Ahmed asked the Narok residents to remain united and shun any politician who divided them along tribal margins.

Leticia Gateri, a trader in town said there was no amount of anger that could justify the use of offensive language to against the county governor.

“Most of the time such utterances bring about differences among the residents and leaders should tone down their octane politics for purposes of uniting residents ahead of the August 9 election,” said the vegetable vendor.

At the same time, Narok Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church Bishop John Mpurkoi has called on Narok residents to avoid wasting a lot of time in political rallies at the expense of their families.

He observed some parents were spending quality time following politicians, forgetting their parental duties of taking care of their families.

“Before spending a lot of time following politicians, remember that you have children and a family that needs your attention. Those who are farmers should not neglect their farms because of politicians,” he advised.