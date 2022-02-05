Politicians oppose bill seeking to bar live streaming of election results

Kenya Kwanza Principals led by Deputy President William Ruto, ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula have opposed the proposed bill that seeks to bar live streaming of election results.

The leaders said it was wrong for the Majority leader of National Assembly Amos Kimunya to bring in such a bill at the 11th hour as it would be taking back the country to the dark days.

Ruto while speaking in Kilifi town said Kenyans must be able to access the results from the televisions, radios in real-time so as to know the performance of their preferred candidates.

He said Kenya Kwanza Principals came together so as to focus on building the economy using the the bottom-up model so as to uplift the standards of living of the locals.

The DP asked Kenyans to reject Azimio la Umoja movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga as he was a project of a few individuals in the country who want to achieve their personal interests.

He said when they form the government, they will ensure all Kenyans get free NHIF so as to access health services adding that they will allocate Ksh 50 billion annually to finance the bottom-up economy.

On his Part Mudavadi said they came together as Kwanza principals because their agenda was geared at transforming the country economically from the grassroots level.

He said they are against the bill also introduced by Kimunya saying it is meant to bring darkness to Kenyans who would like to see the performance of who they voted for.

Also present was Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa who is eying the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat, Kilifi North MP Owen Baya , among other leaders.

Earlier the DP had addressed a rally in Voi, Gongoni, before he addressed the Kilifi Rally and headed to Mtwapa to close his first day of the Coast rallies.