Politicians threatening MCAs over Punguza Mzigo bill, claims Aukot

Third Way Alliance party leader Dr Ekuru Aukot has dismissed remarks by Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru that his Punguza Mzigo Bill was rejected by Nyeri County Assembly.

Aukot who was speaking after presenting the bill to the Laikipia County assembly said there is no way a bill can be rejected in an informal gathering without going through the normal bill procedures.

He noted that some politicians who are against the bill are now threatening Members of County Assemblies who are supporting the bill.

In a tweet, Waiguru said that Mt Kenya region is fully behind the BBI recommendations and lauded what she termed as a great move by the County assembly in Nyeri to reject Punguza Mzigo bill.

Her thoughts didn’t go down well with Aukot who urged politicians to avoid making claims that they cannot substantiate.

In a quick rejoinder Nyeri County Assembly Speaker John Kagucia noted that the Bill had not been discussed adding that once it is tabled for debate MCAs will be at liberty to express their views freely.

Kagucia said it is unfortunate that MCAs are being intimidated and warned against supporting the bill saying MCAs from Siaya County have been threatened over the same.

Aukot presented the bill to the Laikipia County MCAs who have promised to subject it to public participation so that Laikipia residents can give their views.

Deputy Speaker Daniel Nyeusi and nominated MCA Catherine Nyawira said that it will be an opportunity for the common mwananchi to participate in the bill by giving his views before the assembly votes to either pass or reject it.