Politicians warned against funding youth to cause violence

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) in conjunction with National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) has put on notice politicians who are fond of funding youth to cause violence in the country, especially during the electioneering period.

The warning comes amid concerns of rising political temperatures in the country with youths targeted by politicians to settle their selfish interests.

Speaking in Eldoret during a sensitization workshop of peace actors from Uasin Gishu County, area County Commissioner Stephen Kihara wondered why those seeking elective positions resort to schemes that undermine peace in the country.

“Why are the youth being paid to interfere with other people’s functions?” posed

He says state agencies are under instructions to track individuals trying to instigate violence, promising tough action against perpetrators.

“It’s important for politicians to know we have continued monitoring to ensure that those who are sending money to the youth to cause chaos do not get away with it,” Kihara said

“We are alert with the police to ensure we won’t have any problem in the elections journey based on the history of our elections.” He warned

To guarantee the success of this mission, NCIC Programmes Officer Milicent Okatch indicated that the commission will be alert round the clock to any sinister move that could jeopardize peace before, during and after the polls.

“Let’s unlock the early warning and early response system so that we are able to communicate with our security team in time in terms of the indicators that are emerging of issues that you think are likely to cause havoc,” Okath said

Meanwhile, community members have urged NCIC to actively involve people at the grass-root level by training them to become ambassadors of peace.