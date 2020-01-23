Politicians warned against hijacking contents of BBI report

The steering committee on the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is warning politicians against hijacking the public discussion on contents of the report.

In a statement signed by the joint secretariat Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi, the BBI taskforce will be sending experts to all forthcoming forums starting with Mombasa’s on Saturday.

This comes after Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho welcomed all politicians and Kenyans of goodwill to coast edition of BBI regional forum that will be held at Tononoka grounds on Saturday.

On Tuesday a faction of Jubilee MPs who had openly expressed their opposition changed tact to support the Building Bridges Initiative public forums.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Joho cautioned participants that their contribution must be meaningful and of value to the report.

The coast leadership is set to hold a delegate meeting on Friday to come up with the coast region resolutions.

The coast region Governors have agreed to give coast leaders first priority to speak in Saturday’s BBI rally which will be held in Tononoka grounds.

The coast governors’ resolution has been informed by the need to capture the voice of the coast people in the public forum.