Politicians warned against holding night meetings

Politicians from Laikipia County have been warned against holding night meetings that could breach peace in the region in this year’s General Elections.

Speaking during the flag off of a peace caravan dubbed “Maintain Peace Before, During and After Elections,” in Nanyuki town, Laikipia county commissioner (CC) Joseph Kanyiri warned politicians against violating the law, noting they would be held accountable.

“There are standard operating procedures. We want to ask when you see anyone holding night meetings and not preaching the gospel of democracy that we cherish in this country we be informed about that. Law doesn’t allow for night meetings,” warned Kanyiri, noting politicians who intend to hold such meetings should first seek clearance from authorities.

The CC further called on the aspirants to preach peace in their campaign trail and not to cause chaos that could injure others.

“We must preach peace and shun incidents where aspirants hire some youth to disrupt others. Those in authority too should be respected,” said Kanyiri.

Kanyiri said violence doesn’t equate to votes and thus everyone’s political rights must be upheld as enshrined in the constitution and at the same time encouraged residents to report any suspicious activities in bid to foster peaceful poll.

“If you don’t want to listen to someone during a political meeting, don’t attend. Laikipia is cosmopolitan and we must be tolerant to each other,” noted the CC.

Kanyiri called on local chiefs and traders to sensitize residents on unity aimed at having a peaceful election.

The peace caravan was organized by Laikipia Huduma Centre to sensitize residents on peace ahead of polls.