Politicians warned against meddling with process of appointing new CJ

ANC Party Leader Hon Musalia Mudavadi has called on politicians to desist from meddling into the affairs of the Judicial Service Commission when it embarks on the process of appointing the new Chief Justice following the exit of CJ David Maraga who retired this Month.

Mudavadi said the independence of the Judiciary is key for the stability and sustainability of the country in all sectors.

He said an independent Judiciary which is free from corruption, political interference and is well funded and that which upholds the virtue of integrity helps in ensuring that all other institutions and arms of government work interdependently upholding the constitution and respecting the rule of law.

This he said helps in shaping the morals of the society at large and help citizens in making wise and informed decisions both in the ballot and in other spheres of leadership.

Mudavadi has urged Kenyan voters that it is time as a country we reflect on the priorities that will help in putting in place a leadership that will be focused on reviving the economy and working for its people rather that gambling as we have been doing and voting in corrupt and in-competent leaders who are self centred and don’t have the plight of the people at heart.

Mudavadi was speaking during the funeral service of Mama Dinah Isendi Muchelule, Mother to High Court Judge Justice Aggrey Muchelule in Emalindi, Khwisero Constituency of Kakamega County, where he presented himself as the best choice for this country for the seat of the President come 2022.

Other Leaders present including COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli threw their weight behind Mudavadi’s 2022 Presidential bid saying it is time for the Mulembe Nation to move away from the Luhya unity Narrative and focus on building friendship with other tribes across the country if they want to ascend to power come 2022.