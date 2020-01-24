Politicians warned against using BBI process to incite Kenyans

Written By: Edward Kabasa
11

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is warning politicians against using the ongoing BBI process to incite Kenyans while hyping their own personal agendas.

NCIC says leaders must desist from making remarks that may balkanize the country, but should instead use the process to enlighten the public on the contents of the report.

Politicians have been accused of hijacking the Building Bridges Initiative process for their selfish ends.

Issues of public interest and the need to digest the content of document banished to Siberia.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission warning that political incitement risk compromising the intended outcome of the BBI process.

NCIC says the ongoing consultative forums must not be used to settle political scores but instead be used to unite the country.

The calls come even as a section of leaders from the Maa community accused Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku of frustrating efforts to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative in the region.

The leaders said beginning Saturday they will start mobilizing residents of Kajiado, Narok and Samburu counties to support the BBI, a process they say will culminate in the drafting of a memorandum on issues they want to be addressed by the document.

