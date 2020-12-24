Politics of BBI dominate the burial of Governor John Nyagarama

Differences between Political leaders in support and those opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative played out yet again during the funeral of the late Nyamira Governor John Obiero Nyagarama on Thursday.

The debate on the report was sparked off after South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto indicated that the Kisii people were not going to support the BBI if one of their own is not part of the political power matrix being touted by Pro-BBI luminaries.

“Rt Hon Raila, CS Matiang’i and all leaders who are pro-handshake, thank you for the BBI. But we want a share at the top. If we can’t get that, we are not going to support the BBI as members of the Abagusii community.” He told the gathering

This did not go down well with Borabu MP Ben Momanyi who indicated the anti-BBI brigade did not have a basis for their opposition.

“They just come here to make noise. But I want to tell them, go and upend your signatures on BBI report if you want to enjoy its fruits.” He said

Osoro’s sentiments also attracted a sharp response from Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka who told off the first-time legislator’s demands saying the Abagusii people are not interested in power but empowerment of regions through additional resources.

“We are not looking into those positions you are talking about; we are looking at the resources that will trickle to the grassroots.” Charged Onyonka

While he noted that those opposed to BBI have a democratic right to do so, Onyonka maintained that Nyagarama supported the BBI just like Governor Ongwae and other leaders from the region because they had seen its far-reaching importance to the region.

He said BBI was going to ensure that all communities are accommodated in the leadership of the country even as he lauded opposition leader Raila Odinga for his decision to bury his differences with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“God bless you Mzee Raila, you have fought for this country, you have suffered for this country, and we will reward you to be president of this country.” He said amid cheers.

His Nyaribari Chache counterpart Richard Tongi further lauded the handshake saying that through BBI, the people of Kisii have a chance to develop their counties economies to the highest levels possible.

“I had a chance to accompany you to the US alongside President Kenyatta. That was the opportune time for me to witness the power of the handshake. Before then I didn’t know what handshake was until I saw the standing ovation given to you by the president of the world in the white house.” He said

His sentiments were supported by Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri who reiterated that as Kisii people, “We know which direction we are going. We are ready to face the future with a clear mind. The handshake is a God-given gift to Kenyans. It is an act of peace”

When he rose to speak, the former Prime Minister disclosed that having lived in the country for a long time, he understood the significance of coming together. Reflecting on the days before independence, Raila noted that the white man had introduced tribalism as a way to divide the nationalist movement and that the same tribalism has been the source of divisions witnessed in the country to this date.

He rallied the people to support the BBI process saying it was going to deal with this challenge once and for all.

“Our people have been fighting over political leadership especially on the Presidency. My interest at this point is to see Kenyans coming together. That is the legacy we want to bequeath the people of Kenya. And that is the meaning of the handshake.” He concluded.