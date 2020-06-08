Politics of ethnicity have led Kenya astray says Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has called on leaders to focus on development and not just politicking.

” The problem with our country is that the leadership spends much of the time setting citizens against each other at the expense of fixing problems facing the nation.” Mutua said.

He said the amount of energy spent on politics should be focused on development.

“Our colonialists used tribe to divide us so that they can rule us. This strategy has been employed by leaders who are obsessed with power to rally their communities around tribal lines at the expense of development.” Mutua said.

He added that no-one sent a postcard to God to ask to be born in a specific tribe and poverty doesn’t know tribes or tribal blocs.

“I call on Kenyans to be careful about the kind of leaders they elect to political offices because it impacts on the results we will get.” he said.