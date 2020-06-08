Politics of ethnicity have led Kenya astray says Mutua

24

" As a government, we support the President's directive on extending lockdown." Mutua
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has called on leaders to focus on development and not just politicking. 
” The problem with our country is that the leadership spends much of the time setting citizens against each other at the expense of fixing problems facing the nation.” Mutua said.
He said the amount of energy spent on politics should be focused on development.
“Our colonialists used tribe to divide us so that they can rule us. This strategy has been employed by leaders who are obsessed with power to rally their communities around tribal lines at the expense of development.” Mutua said.
He added that no-one sent a postcard to God to ask to be born in a specific tribe and poverty doesn’t know tribes or tribal blocs.
“I call on Kenyans to be careful about the kind of leaders they elect to political offices because it impacts on the results we will get.” he said.

The Governor at the same time expressed concern and danger with the rising numbers of COVID-19 in the country.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Speaking in his office in Machakos, Dr. Mutua said he fully supports president Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision on extension of curfew and lockdown in the country.

Also Read  Legislators disrespecting the president told to leave Jubilee party

“All the cases in Machakos have links to Nairobi and can be traced to  transporters,” Mutua said. Further stating that his government together with national government officials will continue holding emergency meetings on the state of COVID-19 in the county every week.

Also Read  Government to construct Koru- Soin dam to curb flooding in Nyando

He said the county had 15 ICU beds (10 county and 5 private). 350 isolation beds. 9 ambulances for Covid-19. A testing lab.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Governor Mutua has directed that no lorries transiting goods from Mombass will be allowed to stop in Machakos except for fueling only.

Also Read  Rotary Clubs team up in efforts to curb Spread of Covid-19’s

“There will be no stopping for resting or food, only for refueling at petrol stations. Any petrol station which allows a lorry more than 30 minutes will have its operating licence revoked,” the Governor said.

He said that all truckers to have testing results by the time they get to our borders, otherwise they don’t get permission to enter.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR