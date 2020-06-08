Politics of ethnicity have led Kenya astray says Mutua

The Governor at the same time expressed concern and danger with the rising numbers of COVID-19 in the country.
Speaking in his office in Machakos, Dr. Mutua said he fully supports president Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision on extension of curfew and lockdown in the country.
“All the cases in Machakos have links to Nairobi and can be traced to transporters,” Mutua said. Further stating that his government together with national government officials will continue holding emergency meetings on the state of COVID-19 in the county every week.
He said the county had 15 ICU beds (10 county and 5 private). 350 isolation beds. 9 ambulances for Covid-19. A testing lab.
Governor Mutua has directed that no lorries transiting goods from Mombass will be allowed to stop in Machakos except for fueling only.
“There will be no stopping for resting or food, only for refueling at petrol stations. Any petrol station which allows a lorry more than 30 minutes will have its operating licence revoked,” the Governor said.
He said that all truckers to have testing results by the time they get to our borders, otherwise they don’t get permission to enter.