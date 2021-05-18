Poll ranks Muthomi, Waiguru best performing Governors

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has been ranked the best performing Governor in the Country in an opinion poll by Mizizi Africa.

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru ranks second with 79.4% while Nandi Governor Stephen Sang was third with 79%.

The opinion poll conducted in all 47 Counties between March and December 2020 had a sample size of 47,000 respondents.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Ny’ongo, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro and Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja were the other top perfoming Governors.

Thika Town MP Wainaina Jungle and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi were ranked the best performing legislators with 65.9% followed by Uriri MP Mark Ogallo with 65.5%, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff with 65.1% to complete the top five best ranked MPs.

In the Counties, Nyeri Speaker John Kaguchia was rated the best with 69.7% while Baringo Speaker Douglas Mbilu was second with 69.6% followed by Embu Speaker Josiah Muriithi with 69.5% and Kwale Speaker Sammy Ruwa with 69.3%.

Biashara Ward MCA Elijah Njoroge, Kinoo Ward MCA Samuel Kimani, Khalaba Ward MCA Majimbo Okumu, Ichagaki Ward MCA Mwangi Ng’ang’a and MUvuti/Kiima Kimwe Ward MCA Caleb Mutiso were the top five best performing Members of the County Assembly.