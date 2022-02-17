Poll: Ruto’s popularity rating unchanged

A new opinion poll by pollster TIFA shows that Deputy President William Ruto is the most preferred presidential candidate at 38.7 per cent, followed by ODM leader Raila Odinga at 27 per cent.

The poll released Thursday shows that Ruto’s popularity rating remains unchanged since the last poll in November but that of Odinga had increased by 4 per cent.

It also shows that 20 per cent of Kenyans remain undecided on who to support in the August polls.

The poll shows that 41 per cent of Kenyans want Peter Kenneth to be Odinga’s running mate, while 27 per cent want Musalia Mudavadi to be Ruto’s running mate.

65% of Kenyans believe that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred successor is the ODM leader. On party popularity, the poll shows that Ruto’s UDA party is the most popular with 35 per cent, followed by ODM at 24 per cent.

It also shows that Ruto has lost popularity in central by four points, while Raila has gained by the same margin in the region. Ruto’s popularity in the Mt Kenya region is now at 49 per cent against Odinga’s 20 per cent.

The ODM leader gained in Western Kenya by 10 points while Ruto rose by 2 points.

The survey was conducted between 3 and 9 February and sampled 1541 respondents.