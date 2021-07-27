Poll shows Kenyans approve Uhuru’s Infrastructure, cohesion agenda

The majority of Kenyans are impressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s rollout of major development projects.

The latest poll by research firm Tifa shows approval to the head of state’s performance especially the launch and completion of infrastructure projects such as roads and railway.

“By far, most Kenyans (almost half: 47%) consider infrastructure the most positive accomplishment for which the President will be remembered,” Tifa Research said in a report released Tuesday morning.

The polls further indicated that most Kenyans give President Kenyatta for promoting unity in the country, especially after the divisive 2017 general elections. Tifa says this ranks highest amongst issues perceived as the main positive legacy of the President.

“Enhancing national cohesion is also mentioned by a considerable proportion (10%).” Report said

Other areas where President Kenyatta received positive mentions include the extension of the country’s electricity grid through the last mile connectivity and the provision of jobs and or financial support for the needy.

Regarding the President’s legacy, Tifa Research says with a full year remaining until the end of his second and final term, ‘there remains considerable time for this legacy to be more precisely defined,’ even if not all the factors that determine such a legacy are subject to his direct control or even indirect influence.

”The overwhelming perception of Kenyans as to the country’s current challenges are economic, specifically, the cost-of-living and unemployment (both at 27%).” Poll indicated.

However, Covid-19, which has both health and economic aspects, also receives considerable mentions (16%).

At the same time, the poll indicates that most Kenyans are grappling with challenging economic conditions, in part a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the necessary restrictions put in place to try and contain its detrimental impact on public health.

The findings are taken from the national survey TIFA Research conducted between July 24th and June 28th 2021. The survey covered a variety of important economic, political, and social welfare public issues.