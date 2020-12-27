Polls open in CAR amid fears of more violence

Mr Bozize, who is barred from running in the election and is under UN sanctions, has denied the allegation.

Meanwhile, the government has denied allegations of election rigging by the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) – a recently created alliance of the country’s most powerful rebel groups.

Ballots are being cast in presidential and legislative races, with UN peacekeepers patrolling the streets in the capital, Bangui, and armoured vehicles posted outside some polling stations.

The rebel coalition said on Friday that it had called off a three-day ceasefire over the election period due to attacks by government forces.