Polls open in Kitui Rural amid low voter turnout

The Kitui Rural delayed National Assembly election got off to a slow start as polls opened across the Constituency on Monday amid low voter turnout.

Kitui residents are voting for a new Member of Parliament following a decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to postpone the election on August 9th. The cancellation came after a mix up of ballot materials.

IEBC later proposed Monday 29th as the new date to conduct the election after holding a meeting with the candidates at the Bomas of Kenya on August 22.

In Kitui Rural, polling stations opened at exactly 6:00am as witnessed at the Kanyangi Primart School with a smooth start and is set to continue throughout the day.

Residents began streaming into polling stations as early as 5.30 am to cast their votes.

On Sunday, the Constituency Returning Officer Winfred Ndoti affirmed that all materials were in order after a through verification exercise of the ballot pallets in the presence of IEBC officials and agents who were present.

Ndoti, who spoke to media at the Constituency Tallying Centre at the South Eastern Kenya University called on area residents to turn up to exercise their democratic rights.

She also confirmed that security had been beefed up across the 157 polling stations.

Kitui Rural has four wards; Kanyangi, Mbitini, Yatta/Kwa Vonza and Kisasi with a total if 55,000 registered voters.

The seat has attracted two perennial rivals David Mwalika of the Wiper Party, who is also the incumbent and former MP Charles Nyamai of the United Democratic Party.