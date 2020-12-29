“Our community has a depth of talent and untapped brilliance,” says Polly

Polly Irungu is a Kenyan born photographer who has created a platform for black female photographers from around the world. By sharing their work, she gives them a platform to showcase their work and get hired.

The platform, Black Women Photographers, also provides a forum where creators can celebrate, elevate and financially support each other especially those who have been affected adversely by the Pandemic.

Irungu was born in Nairobi but is currently based in Brooklyn, New York. Speaking to NPR about her website, the 26-year-old said, “What I want people to know about our community is that it has a depth of talent and untapped brilliance. Before you explore the site, it should go without saying that I am not the first person to create a platform for Black women and non-binary photographers. I’m launching this platform as a way to contribute to their efforts and as a small token of appreciation to all Black women and non-binary photographers worldwide.”

Currently, the site features a number of photographers and filmmakers from Kenya including Sheba Mokua, Michelle Donde, Mumbi Muturi and Esther Sweeney to mention a few. Other photographers included come from South Africa, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



See catalogue and how to join here.

Tell Us What You Think