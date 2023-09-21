Polo action continues this weekend at the Nairobi Polo Club

SBM Bank Kenya contributed Sh3 million to the Nairobi Polo Club's season this year as a sponsorship fee with the intention of promoting the game.

Polo action will continue this weekend with the Casino Cup 6-Goal Tournament the 4th out 9 series of the 2023/24 polo season.

Each side has a combined handicap of 6, which suggests that the matches will feature a combination of younger, inexperienced players and more seasoned players to produce excellent match-ups.

Additionally, this will give SBM a chance to interact with and connect with customers during the competitions.

The nine-goal international event, which saw youthful athletes like Jadini Nzomo, who is rated one goal, get national team caps, served as a springboard for the forthcoming three-day competition. The CEO, Moezz Mir, said:

“We are honored to participate in the Nairobi Polo Casino Cup 6-Goal Tournament and support this wonderful occasion that highlights the elegance of polo and the commitment of the participants. We wish the best of luck to all the participating teams and look forward to an exciting event.”Said Moezz

After this weekend Polo action will take a three-month break at the Club following the Casino Cup, before the Chukkers and Carols Christmas Polo Tournament brings polo back to Nairobi on December 23, 2023.