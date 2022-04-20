Polycarp Igathe: I am nobody’s project in my Nairobi Gubernatorial bid

Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe says he is nobody’s project in his quest to offer alternative leadership in Nairobi County.

Igathe who has declared he will contest for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat appears to be the compromise Azimio La Umoja candidate in the August election.

Speaking during an interview with Spice FM, Igathe said, “I am stepping down from a group chief commercial officer role to come back and finish what I started, you know what they say? Cometh the hour cometh the man.”

He said Kenyans and especially politicians should observe political seasons appropriately saying politicking from January to December isn’t a good thing for the Country.

“I hope am the chosen one by the people of Nairobi, I am nobody’s project, people are talking about meetings that were held, the only meetings I have had are with the business people, resident associations, women, youth” He said.

He said he isn’t imposing himself on the people, pointing out that Kenyans and Nairobi residents in particular are hungry for competent leaders.

Igathe’s entry into the crowded Nairobi succession politics comes amid ongoing deliberations between ODM and Jubilee party on the possibility of fronting one candidate.

And while Aspirant Richard Ngatia seems to have fallen out with the Jubilee hierarchy, which is said to favour Igathe, the fate of other aspirants like Agnes Kagure remains unknown.

Sources indicate that ODM aspirant Tim Wanyonyi who is the current Westlands MP is being implored to deputise Igathe.