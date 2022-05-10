Polycarp Igathe: I am nobody’s project

Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe has set the record straight that he no one’s project in the forthcoming General Elections.

Speaking to KBC Radio Taifa Tuesday morning, the former Nairobi Deputy Governor refuted the claims that he was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred candidate saying he is on the race to only serve Nairobi citizens.

“I am no one’s project. I am God’s project. I am coming to serve Nairobi citizens. What do they want from me?” he posed.

Seeking to become the fourth Nairobi Governor, Igathe said that he was approached by people, especially from the business community to go for the seat.

“Most business people have told me about the following; taxation, licensing, services and harassment. Many have urged me to run the County how a referee officiates a match,” he added.

During the interview, Igathe explained his decision to resign six months after being elected in 2017 alongside former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

He said during his short tenure as Deputy Governor, he was not assigned any duties to serve Nairobians.

“I did not know my roles as Deputy Governor. Cabinet then was led without my knowledge. I couldn’t receive a salary without working for Kenyans,” Igathe said.