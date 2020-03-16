Polycarp Igathe rejoins Equity Bank as Group Chief Commercial Officer

Equity Group Holdings Plc has Monday announced that Mr. Polycarp Igathe has re-joined the Equity Executive team as the Group Chief Commercial Officer reporting to the Group CEO.

Before returning to Vivo in 2019, Polycarp was the Managing Director of Equity Bank (Kenya)Limited and also doubled up as the Chief Commercial Officer.

Under the new Equity brand, Polycarp will execute a business growth mandate by offering financial solutions along the business value chain and creating seamless end to end solutions for individuals, business entities and enterprises.

Speaking from Equity Centre, Polycarp said, “I left part of my heart in Equity, because I saw the immense potential it holds to transform Africa into a social economic powerhouse creating opportunities for wealth creation for our people through integrated financial services solutions. Indeed, financial services are at the heart of any social economic transformation. I have made a conscious decision to resume my role at Equity and continue what I started.I am glad that the board has given me another chance”.

Dr.James Mwangi, Managing Director and CEO Equity Group Holdings PLC said, “We welcome Polycarp back to Equity and we are excited that he will continue with his role as the Group Chief Commercial Officer. A strong part of our Equity culture is keeping lasting relationships with our Equity family of staff and customers. They are always free to return to the family and bring new experiences that help to make the team stronger and more agile.Once a member, always a member. Polycarp will champion the Commercial function across the Group, subject to approval from the Central Bank of Kenya.”