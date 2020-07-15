Pomp as domestic flights resume

Local flights have officially resumed operations after a four-month suspension since the outbreak of Coronavirus.

This follows the lifting of the restriction of movement in and out of Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, flagged off a Kenya Airways local flight leaving for Mombasa’s Moi international airport from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi at 10.15 Wednesday morning.

It was pomp and colour as the flights took to the skies in Nairobi and Kisumu. Upon arrival, the flights were welcomed by water cannon salute.

Another KQ destined for Nairobi was officially flagged off by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

And now #KQ655 from Kisumu to Nairobi has been officially flagged off by Governor @AnyangNyongo. Thank you Kisumu! #TheMagicAwaits #KQClearForTakeOff pic.twitter.com/0WihVWu6VE — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) July 15, 2020

Domestic flights resume after four month suspension due to Corona virus pandemic. First KQ flight touched down at the Kisumu international airport at 11:30 AM this morning. @KBCChannel1 pic.twitter.com/yxrLqKCkOA — achola simon (@acholasimon) July 15, 2020

“Its official – after 99 days of a pause on our commercial passenger flights, we are now able to take back to the skies today. Our partners are here to mark the occasion”, said Kenya Airways on Twitter.

After 99 days, our first commercial passenger flight has started boarding! Mombasa here we come #TheMagicAwaits #KQClearForTakeOff pic.twitter.com/aKOH1Oof7t — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) July 15, 2020

The airline will fly two times daily to the coastal city of Mombasa and once daily to the lakeside city of Kisumu as it continues to review the option of increasing frequencies as demand peaks.

While onboard the aircraft, customers will be required to adhere to the safety measures and protocols in place.

The airline will continuously review the protocols in place and update these where necessary to continue being ahead of the curve when it comes to safety.

“I would like to assure the public that Kenya Airports Authority has put in place the recommended health and safety protocols and we are ready to reconnect with our airport’s users.” Alex Gitari, Ag. Managing Director, Kenya Airports Authority stated.

“These protocols will be evaluated and updated whenever necessary. Accordingly, we request passengers and airport users to familiarize themselves and strictly observe the new protocols to safeguard the health and safety of all airport users” he added.

The opening up of the country and resumption of domestic flights will contribute towards the recovery of Kenya’s economy, which is reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta early this month said domestic flights will resume on July 15th while international flights will resume on August 1st.

In March, the government suspended all domestic and international flights in and out of the country.