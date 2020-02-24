Poor handling of fish compromising safety – PS Fisheries

The government maintains that poor handling of fish along the value chain is making some of the catch unfit for human consumption.

Fisheries Principal Secretary Prof. Micheni Ntiba says tests on fish sample collected from various water bodies in Kenya and imported stocks show that the fish is uncontaminated.

There have been concerns about the safety of fish due to the pollution in key water bodies in the country.

However, the government has rubbished those claims noting that for the past two decades Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have been carrying out frequent joint fish testing exercises and recent tests carried out have indicated that both fish produced locally and those imported meet the safety standards.

Prof. Ntiba says Kenya will continue importing fish from China to bridge the current deficit that currently stands at 500,000 metric tones.

This as the government is in the process of crafting new fish regulations that among others introduces punitive fishing licensing regimes for both local and international fishing companies and guidelines on the measurements of fishing nets to control over fishing.

The PS says the government has earmarked 6 billion shillings in initiatives aimed at boosting fish production from the current 167,000 metric tones annually to 200,000 metric tones by the year 2022.