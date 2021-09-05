Poor leadership is ailing growth of Kenyan football, says Ochola

The former national team Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia defender Tobias Ochola has blamed retrogressive leadership for contributing to lack of development of soccer in the country.

The retired Kenyan international fullback, fondly nicknamed ‘Jua Kali’ for his tight marking skills on the pitch said those currently in charge of Kenyan football lack interest of the sport at heart like it was before.

“Success of Kenyan football in the future will entirely depends on the leadership. Marketing the sport matters and this can be done using our previous achievers.Let’s localise our marketing strategy by using home based celebrities” he remarked.

The 58 year old left Kisumu Hot Stars and joined K’Ogalo in February 1986 together with his friend Anthony Ndolo under the tutelage of English coach Len Julians. Being a novice, he faced an uphill task breaking through in a team that had the likes of George ‘Solo’ Otieno, Isaiah ‘Janabi’ (prophet) Omondi, Peter ‘Bassanga’ Otieno, John Otieno Ogolla (Bobby Ogolla) and Austin ‘Makamu’ Oduor.

But fate handed him an opportunity after defender Solo refused to follow instructions from Julians, forcing the coach to settle for him. He thereafter wore the defender’s jersey for the next 10 years, as Solo was condemned to the reserve bench.

“I played 99% of Gor Mahia games either as fullback 2 or 3.All this happened under special circumstances having replaced Solo who refused to follow coach’s simple instructions.He subsequently didn’t manage to get that position again as I took it permanently after my game convinced the coach to consider me for that number” he told KBC Legends Edition

Juggling football and academics is tricky for most footballers.However Ochola is one of a few players in Kenya who have beaten the odds to join the likes of Man City’s Frank Lampard, former Man United custodian Edwin van der Sar, Brazil’s Socrates and Welsh former footballer Barry Horne in the world of academia.

The legendary footballer is a master’s degree holder in Business Administration at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) where he works in the sports department.

“Multi-tasking in football is a herculean task but it requires alot of discipline to succeed. You have to balance well between Sports and Academics if you’re a student pursuing both.There is a notion always going round that our local soccer players are not learned and that’s very untrue. For the current crop of players let’s work hard to suppress such assumptions” added Ochola.

He was part of Gor Mahia’s historical star studded squad that lifted Mandela Cup title in 1987 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.