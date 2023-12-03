Poor maintenance led to Pangani Scaffolding Collapse – PS Arumonyang

The State Department of Public Works now says the scaffolding structure of the Bajuun Towers in Pangani lacked proper maintenance leading to its collapse on Saturday.

Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang, also observed that the scaffold where the construction workers were operating was made of old wooden planks and due to weather elements, the structure had become weak and unsound, and could no longer support the weight of the workers, equipment, and materials.

“As works progressed, the scaffold collapsed from the 10th floor all the way up, and fell onto the adjacent property, taking down the workers with it,” said the PS

On the day of the incident, the PS noted in a statement that “the construction workers lacked personal protective equipment, especially helmets and safety harnesses,”

“Unfortunately, this led to the loss of 4 lives, with 8 others currently recuperating at Kenyatta National Teaching and Referral Hospital and Pangani Hospital. One person who was missing has been accounted for in safe condition,” said the PS on Sunday

The PS said a multi-agency inspection and assessment of the site will be conducted forthwith, and action taken on any parties found culpable.

As a Saturday’s incident, the state department says construction workers working at height ought to operate on platforms and scaffolds that meet the approved safety and design standards.

“Regulations pertaining to safety of works at height should be strictly adhered to and the consultants involved in the supervision of such works should ensure the temporary works used by contractors are approved,” said the PS

He added that contractors must ensure construction workers adhere to the safety standards.

Over and above this, the PS warns that developers and contractors bear the greatest responsibility to provide a healthy and safe working environment for their workers.