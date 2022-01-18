Popcaan confirms Kenya visit

Popcaan joins the wave of Jamaican artistes visiting the country.

To the utter joy of many Kenyans dancehall artiste Popcaan has confirmed that he will be visiting Kenya in a couple of months. Planned and coordinated by events company Vibes Only Limited, Popcaan will perform in the country in April which is a postponement of a February event.

“Niaje Nairobi! It’s Official, finally a forward to 254 Flag of Kenya After many requests from my Kenyan Unruly fans, @vibesonly_ke will push the event in Nairobi to 16th April 2022. Forward out and let’s make this one another historic show!” Popcaan tweeted. The Only Man She Want singer tweeted Kenyans after fans demanded his attention following a successful Gambian show over the weekend.

Popcaan makes for the fifth Jamaican artiste to perform in Kenya over the last couple of months. In jest, Kenyan revellers have been asking event planners to give them a break from having too much of a good time.