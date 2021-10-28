Pope appoints Most. Rev Philip Anyolo as Nairobi Archbishop

Pope Francis has appointed Most Reverend Philip Subira Anyolo as the fifth Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi.

The news of the Archbishop appointment was made public in Rome Thursday at 1 pm Kenyan time.

The Archbishop-elect, who was ordained as a priest in 1983 will take over from Archbishop Emeritus John Cardinal Njue, who retired in January this year after attaining the age of 75.

Prior to his appointment, Bishop Anyolo has been the Archbishop of Kisumu since November 15, 2018.

He also served as the Chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) from October 2013 to May this year.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, His Excellency Archbishop Bert Van Megen, also sent an official communication to the KCCB communicating the same.

Nairobi Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau has been the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Nairobi from the time His Eminence John Cardinal Njue retired.

Biography

Archbishop Anyolo was born on 18th May 1956 in Tongaren, Bungoma. He was ordained a priest for the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret in 1983.

Pope John Paul II appointed him Bishop of Kericho on 6th December 1995 and was consecrated as Bishop of Kericho on 3rd February 1996.

On 20th February 2002, The Holy Father John Paul II appointed him as Apostolic Administrator of Homabay upon the resignation of Rt. Rev. Linus Okok Okwach.

He was appointed Bishop of Homabay on 22nd March 2003 and installed as Bishop of Homabay on 23rd May 2003.

On 15th November 2018, Archbishop Philip Anyolo was appointed the Archbishop of Kisumu and installed on 16th January 2019.

He becomes the fifth Archbishop of Nairobi.

Source: Kenya Catholic Media Network