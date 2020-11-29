Pope Francis appoints Rev. Michael Odiwa as Homa Bay Bishop

Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Michael Otieno Odiwa as the Bishop of Homa Bay diocese.

Odiwa will replace Most Rev Philip Anyolo who was transferred to Kisumu as Archbishop.

Odiwa is currently working in Adelaide, South Australia as a parish father.

Elsewhere, Catholic faithfuls in Meru Sunday have remembered their first black catholic Bishop, the late Bishop Silus Njiru.

Bishop Njiru, who died aged 92 on April 28 this year, while undergoing treatment at an Italian hospital was one of the first prominent Kenyans to die of Covid-19 in Vatican City in Italy.

According to the catholic sources, It could take up to 15 years to bury the first African Catholic Bishop of Meru Silas Njiru at the St Joseph Cathedral in Meru town.

BiSHOP Njiru Died at home of the aged The Blessed Joseph Allamano House of the aged run by the Consolata Missionaries in Alpigano, Turin, Italy, when contracted the disease.

He died at the Rivoli Hospital after three days in the Intensive Care Unit.

Here in Meru the Catholic faithful we spoke to, termed the Late Bishop as a dedicated person who inspired many.

The faithful said Njiru message was always that of peace and togetherness plus forgiveness.

They said that they were eager to receive the remains of the late Bishop who is expected to be buried the second time at Meru Catholic cathedral.

Bishop Njiru hails from Kevote area in Embu County but cannot be buried in Embu as whenever a Catholic Bishop dies, he is buried at a church he was serving before his death.