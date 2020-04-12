Pope Francis urges people not to ‘yield to fear’

Written By: BBC
26

Pope Francis called on people to be "messengers of life in a time of death"

Pope Francis has urged people not to “yield to fear” over coronavirus, calling on them to be “messengers of life in a time of death”.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church was speaking at his Easter vigil service on Saturday evening in an almost empty St Peter’s Basilica.

Members of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholic community could follow a live stream of the service.

Lockdown measures are still in place across Italy, hard hit by the pandemic.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte praised the Pope for his “gesture of responsibility” in marking Easter without a congregation.

Also Read  UK PM out of intensive care but remains in hospital

Christians around the world are celebrating Easter, the most important festival in the Christian calendar, despite the restrictions that have left hundreds of millions confined to their homes. Many priests are conducting services in churches without congregations.

Also Read  Kenya records 5 more coronavirus cases as 10 recover

Pope Francis recalled the Biblical account of a woman finding Jesus’s tomb empty on the day Christians believe he rose from the dead.

“Then too, there was fear about the future and all that would need to be rebuilt. A painful memory, a hope cut short. For them, as for us, it was the darkest hour,” he said.

The Pope’s vigil was attended by only a couple of dozen people

“Do not be afraid, do not yield to fear: this is the message of hope. It is addressed to us today,” he added.

Also Read  US coronavirus death toll becomes world's highest

His service, normally held in front of thousands of worshippers, was attended by only around a couple of dozen people. Several traditional features were also scaled back, including the baptism of converts.

On Sunday, the Pope will give his Easter Sunday address at a ceremony behind closed doors. Historically it has been given to crowds in St Peter’s Square.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR