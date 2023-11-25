Pope has mild flu, CT scan shows no pulmonary issues

Pope Francis on Saturday underwent a CT scan at a hospital in Rome to rule out any lung complications after he canceled his morning audiences because of mild flu, the Vatican said in a statement.

The examination result was clear and the Pope returned to his residence in the Vatican, the statement added.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the tests yielded negative results for any risk of pulmonary complications and he then returned to his Vatican residence at the Casa Santa Marta.

“In the early afternoon, Pope Francis underwent a CT scan at Gemelli Hospital on Isola in Rome to rule out the risk of pulmonary complications. The test yielded negative results, and the Pope returned to Casa Santa Marta,” read the statement.

When he was 21 years old, Pope Francis developed pleurisy, an inflammation of the tissues surrounding the lung, which led to surgery to remove three pulmonary cysts and a small part of his upper right lung.