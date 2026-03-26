County NewsMore

Pope Leo appoints Rev. Fr. Obed Muriungi Karobia as Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The Pope Leo XIV has appointed Rev. Fr. Obed Muriungi Karobia as Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi.

The appointment was announced in Rome on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at noon, corresponding to 2:00PM local time in Kenya, and conveyed during Mass at the Holy Family Basilica.

It was formally communicated to Kenyan bishops through the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Archbishop Bert Van Megen.

Bishop-elect Karobia takes over from David Kamau Ng’ang’a, who has been serving as Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi since 2017.

The move set to reinforce pastoral leadership within one of the country’s most active Catholic jurisdictions.

Bishop-elect Karobia, a member of the Franciscan Order, was born on June 29, 1979, in Meru.

Labour CS holds meeting with German officials to explore opportunities for Kenyans in Western European country
Wetang’ula backs Ruto’s re-election bid, cites development record
Judgment in Ojaamong graft case set for May 16
Civil society groups decry slow progress on Kenya’s 12 GBV commitments

He made his simple profession in 2004 and his solemn profession in 2010 before being ordained a priest in 2012.

In 2019, he was elected the first Minister Provincial of the Province of St. Francis in Kenya.

Until his elevation, he has been serving as the Supreme Moderator of the Franciscan Servants of Mary Queen of Love Fraternity, a religious community of priests and brothers.

As Auxiliary Bishop, Karobia will assist the Archbishop of Nairobi in pastoral governance, including guiding the faithful, expanding outreach programmes, and strengthening ecclesiastical structures across the archdiocese.

Mudavadi: Government working on expanding market access for Kenyan agricultural products globally
One dead, 15 critically injured as overloaded pickup overturns in Homa Bay
Criminal gang terrorising Homa Bay residents warned
Calls for unified approach required to address increasing juvenile crime in Likoni
NTSA calls for pedestrian awareness to cut fatalities
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘I feel humbled’ trailblazing media rally champion sheghu reacts to AWISI recognition
- Advertisement -
Latest News
‘I feel humbled’ trailblazing media rally champion sheghu reacts to AWISI recognition
Rally Sports
Ksh 13M recovered from former Nairobi City Council official in cemetery land scandal
County News NEWS
Stat: 5.8pc of deaths in Nandi caused by Tuberculosis
County News NEWS
CS Duale advocates for regional digital-sharing with ECSA-HC
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsFeatures

Raising happy hearts, healthy children: Benefits of positive parenting for families

County NewsNEWS

Kakamega leaders reject bill proposing extending presidential term limit

County News

House condemns attack on Kirinyaga County Member of Parliament

County News

24 counties set to benefit from a sunflower promotion project

Show More