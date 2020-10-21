Popular Tweeting Chief Francis Kariuki passes on

Popular Lanet Umoja location Chief, Francis Kariuki has passed on.

Popularly known as the ‘Tweeting Chief’, Francis Kariuki passed away Wednesday afternoon in Nakuru Level Five hospital while receiving treatment.

Chief Kariuki was known to embrace popular social media tool Twitter for community policing, neighbourhood watch and crime-reporting activities crime activities within Lanet Umoja location.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) took to social media to mourn the tech-savvy Chief after learning of his untimely death.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri mourned Chief Kariuki as a special and passionate who dedicated to his work and serving his community.

“Such a sad day for me to have received the news that we have lost our only tweeting chief in Kenya It is a great loss to the government, our constituency, the Lanet community and Nakuru at large. He was a special person to us, dedicated and passionate,” said MP Ngunjiri.

Activist Bonface Mwangi remembered the late Chief Kariuki as a true example of how to use social media to serve the people.

“Go well Chief Kariuki. I remember our meetings. I Salute You. Twitter and Safaricom need to reconsider the +8988 Sms service. Kariuki, The Tweeting Chief may have Logged Out, but we will always Retweet his Memory. Go well Senior Comrade,” said Journalist Dennis Itumbi.