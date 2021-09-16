Focus on key population targets helps lower HIV/AIDS prevalence in Siaya

Focus on key population targets seen as the drivers of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Siaya has seen the prevalence rate record a tremendous drop in the last five years, Impact Research and Development Organisation (IRDO) has said.

According to IRDO’s technical advisor, Stephen Ojowi, the emphasis placed on Female Sexual Workers, Drug addicts and Homosexuals helped the prevalence rate drop to 17% currently from a high of 24.8% five years ago.

Speaking to journalists during a meeting that brought together health service stakeholders, Ojowi said that the organisation, through its programme dubbed ‘Tuungane 3’ picked on the targeted groups after research showed that they were the drivers of the epidemic.

“They are at the centre because national statistics show that female sex workers have a prevalence of around 29.3%, Homosexuals 18.3% and drug addicts 18.2%” said the technical advisor, adding that together, the three groups contribute approximately 30% of the new infections in the country.

He said that the organisation mapped the key population target and enrolled them into a program where they were able to receive HIV/AIDS services that enable them to have safer sex while those who test positive were initiated into Anti Retro-viral Therapy.

“Our aim was to ensure that they receive viral suppression through adhering to medication, hence not being able to transmit HIV,” he said.

He hailed the cooperation between the various non-governmental organisations and the county government of Siaya that has seen positive results recorded in the war against HIV/AIDS.

Ojowi said that the five year “Tuungane 3” programme will, from the end of this month, be managed by the Centre for Health Solutions (CHS-Kenya).s