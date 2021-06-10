Porsche goes the extreme to kick off launch for new Taycan Cross Turismo

Coinciding with the arrival of the first models, Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE is celebrating the new all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo with a thrilling video that showcases the versatile model being pushed to its limits in two remote locations with opposing climatic extremes.

Driving cinematic content creation to a new leveI, it is the first time that an automotive brand released a campaign video captured entirely by a first-person view (FPV) drone in such challenging conditions.

Two identical race tracks, one in the sandy desert in Liwa (UAE) and the other on a snow-blanketed frozen lake north of the Arctic circle in Levi (Finland), play host to the project, titled Drive2Extremes, which sees the Taycan Cross Turismo power between two contrasting worlds.

Taking the viewer on this visual journey is the FPV drone videography of talented Johnny Schaer, heralded as one of the world’s top drone pilots and better known as Johnny FPV.

Reflecting the nature of the Taycan Cross Turismo, the world’s first electric Cross Utility Vehicle, the landmark hero film features groundbreaking FPV drone cinematography capturing epic driving moments, extreme landscapes and genuine, compelling human performances.

Key to the project’s success and the visual appeal is the unique combination of exciting young talent. Drone innovator Johnny Schaer, and Emmy-award-winning director, Nicholas Schrunk, link seamlessly with professional racing driver and Porsche driving instructor, Jukka Honkavuori, to create the world-merging edit, captured between the biting cold of Levi and the blistering heat of Liwa.

Commenting on the project, Chief Executive Officer at Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, Dr Manfred Braeunl, welcomed the launch video for the new Taycan Cross Turismo: “Innovative, exciting, and bursting with Porsche DNA, this model proclaims ‘adventure’ and an ‘active lifestyle.’ With this leading-edge production, we want to highlight the versatility and durability of the all-new Taycan Cross Turismo for a creative, ambitious and individual lifestyle.”

Markus Peter, Marketing Director at Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, added: “By partnering up with innovative content creators, we authentically showcase the car in new perspectives and create curiosity, enhancing the awareness for our electric products.”

With its off-road elements and benchmark performance, combined with typical Porsche comfort and innovative design, the Taycan Cross Turismo is the all-rounder among electric sports cars. Three derivatives of the Taycan Cross Turismo are now available, all featuring the Performance Battery Plus as standard, offering up to 456 km of range from the 93.4 kWh battery.

The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo generates overboost power of up to 350 kW (476 PS), accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and has a top speed 220 km/h, with the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo further in front. The Turbo model is the most powerful of the three, delivering up to 500 kW (680 PS) and accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. Its top speed is 250 km/h.

The new models feature all the assets of the Taycan sports saloon, including the 800-volt architecture, two-speed transmission on the rear axle, and high recuperative power of up to 275 kW.

Additionally, the new Cross Turismo range features more headroom for rear-seat passengers and a maximum luggage compartment capacity of over 1,200 litres loaded via the large tailgate. The new chassis, with standard all-wheel-drive and adaptive air suspension, is height-adjustable.

Design elements include special wheelarch trims, unique lower aprons at the front and rear as well as the side sills. The optional Off-Road design package increases ground clearance by up to 30 mm for more challenging off-road terrain. The standard “Gravel Mode” improves the suitability of the new model for driving on rough roads.

Braeunl is convinced that the Taycan Cross Turismo is an important addition to the brand’s range: “Already, we have seen significant demand for the Taycan across the region and I expect the unique and adventurous Cross Turismo will add to that as we further extends the brand’s already significant progress towards sustainable mobility.”

The Drive2Extremes video is released on Porsche’s official YouTube channel as well as on the Porsche Newsroom. Notably, beyond the one-of-a-kind hero video, a series of behind-the-scenes and explainer videos will take viewers deep into the distinctive production ensuring a wide range of interesting content that will be launched soon.