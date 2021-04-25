Port users warned of bad weather due to Cyclone JOBO

Port users have been advised to be cautious of bad weather along the coastline as a tropical cyclone is expected to hit the Tanzanian coast.

In a statement released Saturday, Kenya Ports Authority said that due to low-pressure systems that have developed in the South Western Indian Ocean, a tropical cyclone now named ‘Jobo’ was moving towards the East African coastline.

The statement signed by Head of Marine Operations Capt. Moses Muthama also advised that all ships in the harbour look out for imminent bad weather and take every necessary action to secure vessels against strong winds including doubling of mooring lines.

Capt. Muthama stated that all ships at anchorage and moored to buoys should have main engines and crew on standby at short notice during this period.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He added that all ships drifting outside port limits should maintain not less than 15 nautical miles from the nearest point of land and keep crew and engines on standby.