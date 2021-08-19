1,263 test positive as 26 succumb to Covid

by Christine Muchira
COVID-19

1,263 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a  sample size of 8,680 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 225,663.

The positivity rate  is now 14.6% while cumulative tests  so far conducted are 2,287,443.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 1,234 are Kenyans while 29 are  foreigners with 640 males and 623 females.

The youngest is an eight-day-old infant while the oldest is 101 years.

26 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of being late  deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month  of August 2021 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 4,404.

´´719 patients have recovered from the disease with 607 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 112 are  from various health facilities countrywide.Total recoveries now  stand at 208,169 of whom 167,484 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 40,685 are from various health  facilities.´´ Read the statement.

A total of 1,982 patients are currently admitted in various health  facilities countrywide, while 9,845 are under the Home-Based  Isolation and Care program.

146 patients are in the Intensive Care  Unit (ICU), 79 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on  supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 782 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with  720 of them in general wards and 62 in High Dependency Units  (HDU).

Vaccination

As of August 18th, 2021, a total of 2,221,704 vaccines have so far  been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses  are 1,454,102 while second doses are 767,602.

The uptake of  the second dose among those who received their first dose is at  52.8% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at  45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.8%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows:  Aged 58 years and above 233,005, Others 227,334, Health  Workers 129,202, Teachers 114,705 while Security Officers are  at 63,356.

  

