Positivity rate hits 9.4pc as 11 succumb to Covid

341 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,646 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 169,697.

The positivity rate is now at 9.4% with cumulative tests so far conducted at 1,796,585.

Out of the new cases 329 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners.

174 are males and 167 females with the youngest being a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 101 years.

11 people have succumbed to the disease from reports of facility audit records conducted in the last one month bringing cumulative fatalities to 3,108.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (2), 50-59 years (0), 60 years and above (8).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (54), 10-19 years (21), 20-29 (106), 30-39 years (253), 40-49 years (394), 50-59 years (652), 60 years and above (1,628).

A total of 1,067 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,680 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

104 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support, 60 are on supplemental oxygen and 24 under observation.

Another 89 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 82 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Currently 144 patients have recovered from the disease, 96 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 48 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 115,988 of which 84,347 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 31,641 are from various health facilities.

Vaccination

Currently a total of 963,241 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.

Of these 565,451 are aged 58 years and above among others, Health workers, 164,913, Teachers 151,568, while Security Officers 81,309.

County distribution

Kisumu is leading with 57 cases, Nairobi with 48, Siaya 36, Mombasa 22, Kericho 22, Kirinyaga 19, Homa Bay 14, Nyamira 12, Kilifi 9, Bungoma 9, Nandi 9, Migori 8, Kiambu 8, Kisii 8, Nakuru 7.

Uasin Gishu and Meru counties have 6 cases each, Kakamega 5, Murang’a 5, Nyeri 5, Bomet 4, Vihiga 4, Wajir 4, Trans Nzoia 4, Tharaka Nithi 3, Machakos 2, Turkana 1, Isiolo 1, Kajiado 1, Kitui 1 and Tana River 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age; 0-9 years (12), 10-19 years (44), 20-29 years (53), 30-39 (74) 40-49 (56) 50-59 (38) 60 years and above (64).