Positivity rate drops to 7.3pc as 501 test positive for Covid-19

501 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,879 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 242,284.

The positivity rate is now at 7.3% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,436,216.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 487 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigner with 282 females and 219 males.

´´The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 102 years.´´ Read the statement.

Adding that: ´´Sadly, 34 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of July, August and September 2021 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 4,864.´´

There are 312 patients who have recovered from the disease with 190 from various health facilities countrywide while 122 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 230,407 of whom 186,825 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 43,582 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 1,752 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,864 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

163 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 117 of whom are on ventilatory support and 40 on supplemental oxygen. There are 6 patients under observation.

Another 671 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 617 of them in general wards and 54 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of September 8th, 2021, a total of 2,980,929 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 2,160,564 while second doses are 820,365.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 38.0% with the majority being males at 455,240 (55%) while females are at 364,656 (45%).

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.0%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 247,438, Aged 58 years and above 243,231, Health Workers 135,899, Teachers 124,575 while Security Officers are at 69,222.