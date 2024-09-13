Post Connected Africa Summit Golf Tournament set for Saturday at Muthaiga

Over 300 golfers are expected to take part in this Saturday’s Post-Connected Africa Summit Golf Championship at Muthaiga Golf Club.

This event comes at the backdrop of the concluded Africa’s ICT premier event, the Connected Africa Summit 2024 which was held at Uhuru Gardens Nairobi from the 21st April to 24th April this year.

The event will convene participants from the private sector, business leaders and government representatives.

ICT and Digital economy Principal Secretary John Tonui is expected to grace the tournament

Speaking ahead of tournament, Stanley Kamanguya, CEO of the ICT Authority said,

“This tournament, presents a unique opportunity for networking among like-minded ICT industry professionals and policymakers from across Africa which will offer another opportunity to carry on the discussions from the successful Connected Africa Summit 2024.”

“Our goal is to continue fostering meaningful interactions in a relaxed environment after the Summit as we officially drive on the planning of Connected Africa Summit 2025 which we launched on Friday. Moreover, we aim to showcase Kenya’s exceptional golfing experience. We eagerly await the tournament and extend a warm welcome to all our guests.”

The newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy, Dr. Margaret Nyambura, is expected to take part in the tournament, among other top leaders.

The tournament presents an opportunity to key stakeholders to network, unwind, and build relationships.