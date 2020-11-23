Kinoti promises justice as post-election violence victims record statements at DCI

Victims of the 2007/2008 post-election violence on Monday recorded fresh statements at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The latest development comes in the wake complaints of threats and intimidation registered by the victims of the infamous post-poll chaos.

After the then President Mwai Kibaki was declared winner of the highly contested election, violence broke out across parts of the country leaving over 1,300 people dead and a further 600,000 displaced from their residences.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, 118 cases were registered on Monday from victims of the clashes including 72 murder cases.

“We have registered around 72 cases from those whose wives, husbands, children were killed. We have recorded cases of some who were driven out of their homes. We have 118 cases in total registered today with complainants and witnesses,” he said.

Kinoti says DCI will partner with other police departments to gather the information that will bring justice to the victims 12 years after the unfortunate turn of events.

“We are going to the field and very soon you will see action,” he stated.

He added, “I do not want to regionalize cases by stating the regions from where those who have registered the cases come from.”

Even as he promised to bring the culprits to book, Kinoti welcomed other affected victims to record their statements.