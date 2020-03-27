Posta Kenya and Jumia team up to reduce pick up fee

Postal Corporation of Kenya has partnered with Jumia to offer a discount on delivery fee for customers.

All customers will only pay 100 shillings plus VAT (Ksh 116) to collect their orders from Postal Pick Up Stations outside Nairobi. This significant partnership is in line with the continuous commitment from Jumia and Posta to ensure that all citizens have access to critical goods during the Coronavirus outbreak.

“We are proud to collaborate with Posta Kenya to reduce the price of delivery for customers countrywide at this critical time. To support communities around the country, we are offering “at cost” last mile delivery for essential products (food, hygiene, etc). This allows customers to get access to critical goods at fair prices at a time when availability& high pricing is a concern for some. E-commerce platforms like ours, with e-payment and last mile delivery capabilities through partners like Posta, are in a good position to be part of Kenya’s response to this pandemic.” said Jumia Kenya CEO, Sam Chappatte.

When shopping on Jumia, customers will have the option to pick-up products from a Post Office closest to them during the checkout process, the products will be dispatched to the selected office for collection.

“In support of the fight against coronavirus, Posta Kenya has partnered with Jumia to reduce pick up fee to only Kes 116 from all Posta Kenya pick up points outside Nairobi,” said Postmaster General & CEO of The Postal Corporation of Kenya, Dan Kagwe. “In addition, we will avail buckets of clean water plus soap in all our stations to ensure proper hygiene standards in all our pick-up offices,” added Kagwe.

The deal with the State agency will see the Pan-African eCommerce platform deliver the much-needed basic essentials to customers through its vast network of Post offices. This is however targeted only to customers outside Nairobi.

According to the World Health Organization, the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is low. As a result, shopping online is recommended as it reduces the chances of interactions of one coming into contact with different people.